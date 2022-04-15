Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China stages military exercises as bipartisan group of US lawmakers visit Taiwan

6 bipartisan lawmakers traveled to the island

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China said that its military staged exercises on Friday in response to U.S. lawmakers' official visit to Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the drills conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in areas opposite Taiwan were "a countermeasure to the recent negative actions of the U.S., including the visit of a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan."

He pledged that China would "continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

6 US LAWMAKERS ARRIVE IN TAIWAN FOR SURPRISE VISIT, CHINA ISSUES WARNING

The Eastern Theater Command described the exercises as "a necessary action based on the present security situation in the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard national sovereignty."

"Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory. There is no room for any foreign interference on the Taiwan issue," its statement said.

  • Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen
    Image 1 of 4

    In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham listens to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speak
    Image 2 of 4

    In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022.  (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

  • Members of an American Congressional delegation pose for a photo with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and other Taiwanese officials
    Image 3 of 4

    In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, members of an American Congressional delegation, from left, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pose for a photo with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, and other Taiwanese officials during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham poses with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen
    Image 4 of 4

    In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022.  (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

China is against any official exchanges between the Taiwanese government and other foreign governments because it claims Taiwan is part of its national territory and not an independent country. China and Taiwan split after a civil war in 1949.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers from both the House and Senate met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday morning. 

They were also scheduled to meet with Taiwan’s defense minister ahead of their departure later in the day. 

CHINA ACCUSES US, TAIWAN OFFICIALS OF ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ WITH  UKRAINE COMPARISONS

The lawmakers visiting included Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

Menendez praised Taiwan's democracy, noting that the delegation seeks "no conflict with China as [he believes] Taiwan seeks no conflict with China."

"It is a country of global significance, of global consequence, of global impact, and therefore it should be understood the security of Taiwan has a global impact for those who would wish it ill," the head of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee said. 

The trip – previously condemned by the Chinese government in a statement – comes amid continued fears that China may move to invade Taiwan, stoked due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Stream 'Red Alert: China vs. Taiwan' on Fox Nation Video

Following China's increasing aggression in the region, some say Russia's actions may embolden China to take some of its own. 

Tsai said she welcomed the lawmakers and hoped the visit would help to further strengthen U.S.-Taiwan cooperation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proven that democracies must bolster their alliances and collectively we can defend ourselves from the threats posed by authoritarian nations that seek to disrupt regional peace," the president said. 

America is the island's biggest unofficial ally and has stepped up weapons sales to Taiwan in past years.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.