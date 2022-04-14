Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

6 US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for surprise visit, China issues warning

Bipartisan group represents one of the most high-level US delegations to visit Taiwan

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers flew to Taiwan for an official visit Thursday, defying threats from the Chinese government.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate landed in the country Wednesday morning to a warm welcome from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The Chinese government soon released a statement condemning the visit.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Rob Portman and Ben Sasse, and Rep. Ronny Jackson were greeted on their arrival to Taiwan, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Rob Portman and Ben Sasse, and Rep. Ronny Jackson were greeted on their arrival to Taiwan, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan)

The lawmakers visiting were Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

The lawmakers are among the most high-level U.S. officials to visit Taiwan, a territory of China. Mainland China argues Taiwan is a rogue region of China and not an independent country. 

The U.S. has tenuously respected that designation for decades, even while sending military aid and occasional visits from U.S. officials to support Taiwan.

CHINA ACCUSES US, TAIWAN OFFICIALS OF ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ WITH  UKRAINE COMPARISONS

"China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and China’s Taiwan region," the spokesperson for the Chinese government tweeted Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian invites questions during the daily press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Nov. 23, 2021.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian invites questions during the daily press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng)

Fears that China may move to invade Taiwan have risen in recent years, thanks to China's increasing aggression in the region, including frequent air force flights near Taiwan's airspace.

The issue has also been highlighted thanks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Observers say Russia's invasion may embolden China to take action on its own.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The U.S. delegation in Taiwan will meet with President Tsai and is scheduled to depart Friday.

