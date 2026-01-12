Trump signals long road ahead in Venezuela in his boldest interventionist move yet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is setting the stage for the U.S. to be involved in overseeing Venezuela for a significant period of time, after conducting strikes and capturing dictator Nicolás Maduro and labeling himself "acting" president of Venezuela.

The move marks his boldest interventionist move yet — a foreign policy approach by which one country intervenes in another state's affairs — and follows other major military operations from the Trump administration, including strikes in Syria in December 2025 against Islamic State operatives after an ambush against U.S. troops there, and strikes in June 2025 against the Iranian nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Trump told The New York Times in an interview that was published Wednesday that "only time will tell" how long the U.S. will be running Venezuela, but said it would be "much longer" than a year.

Additionally, Trump announced recently that Venezuela's interim government would hand over up to 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S. and that the oil would be sold "immediately."

"We will rebuild it in a very profitable way," Trump told the Times. "We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need."

Likewise, Trump shared a doctored image that looked like a Wikipedia page that identified him as "Acting President of Venezuela" since January 2026.

Previous interventionist actions the U.S. has taken include launching an invasion of Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks Afghanistan-based al-Qaeda conducted against the U.S., and an invasion of Iraq in 2003 that led to the toppling of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's regime. In both cases, the U.S. remained in prolonged occupations there.

The language the Trump administration is using now focusing on illegal migration is different than what was used during the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts, which focused on democracy-building and promoting freedom, Katherine Thompson, a senior fellow in defense and foreign policy studies at the libertarian think tank the Cato Institute, told Fox News Digital.

"But the pathway to achieve those things, I don't see, like, a broad differentiation from the things that we did before," Thompson told Fox News Digital.

Thompson said that she doesn’t see how the Trump administration’s goals could be completed without small rotational deployments from U.S. forces to provide security, particularly in the event that the U.S. reopens its Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela.

"I don't see how we're going to have a team there without at least some small deployment of rotational forces to achieve security of our own personnel," Thompson said.

So far, no U.S. troops are on the ground in Venezuela, and the Senate advanced a War Powers resolution Thursday that, if passed, would bar using U.S. forces within or against Venezuela without Congress' approval.

When asked by Fox News Digital about whether Trump's "Acting President of Venezuela" post was shared jokingly and what it indicates about how long the U.S. will be involved in running Venezuela, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital: "President Trump will be the greatest President for the American and Venezuelan people in history. Congratulations, world!"

Although Trump has blasted previous administrations for actions in the Middle East and vowed he would bring an end to "endless wars" while ushering in an "America First" agenda prioritizing U.S. interests, Democrats warned that the U.S. may be involving itself in another complicated conflict.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claimed that the U.S. is on the path to another "endless war."

"The very thing that Donald Trump campaigned against over and over and over again was no more endless wars," Schumer said in an interview with ABC News Jan. 4. "And, right now, we're headed right into one with no barriers, with no discussion."

Trump announced on Jan. 3 that U.S. special forces conducted a "large-scale strike" against Caracas, and seized Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were taken to New York and appeared in a Manhattan federal court Jan. 5 on drug charges, where they each pleaded not guilty.

The raid came after months of pressure on Venezuela and more than two dozen strikes in Latin American waters against alleged drug traffickers as part of Trump’s effort to crack down on the influx of drugs into the U.S.

The Trump administration routinely stated that it did not recognize Maduro as a legitimate head of state and said he was the leader of a drug cartel. Likewise, Trump said in December 2025 he believed it would be "smart" for Maduro to step down.

The Trump administration has justified seizing Maduro as a "law enforcement" operation, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said congressional approval wasn’t necessary since the operation didn’t amount to an "invasion."

However, lawmakers primarily on the left have questioned the legality of the operation in Venezuela, which was conducted without Congress' approval.

"This has been a profound constitutional failure," the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement Jan. 3. "Congress — not the President — has the sole power to authorize war. Pursuing regime change without the consent of the American people is a reckless overreach and an abuse of power."