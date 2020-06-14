China floods kill 5 more, as rainstorms impact some 700,000 residents

Five more people have died in China after rainstorms spawned major flooding that's caused destruction throughout the southern region of the country.

Authorities in Zunyi city, located south of Chongqing, said Saturday that five people had died and eight others were missing after storms that began late Thursday night.

Government officials said at least 13,000 people had been evacuated, with more than 2,000 homes damaged by the floodwaters in the city.

In Guizhou Province, authorities said Saturday that 700,000 people have been affecting by the flooding, including 29,500 people who have been forced to evacuate.

Some 6 inches of rain fell in one hour in Zunyi on Friday, according to state media.

Government officials said multiple sections of roads and three bridges were destroyed in the city in Guizhou province.

Earlier storms last week left 13 dead in nearby Hunan province and the Guangxi region.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said last week about 228,000 people were forced to seek emergency shelter after heavy rains triggered massive flooding.

According to The Associated Press, seasonal flooding generally causes heavy damage each year in the lower regions of China's major river systems.

Authorities sought to reduce the hardship of yearly flooding through the use of dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze River.

China's worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and nearly 3 million homes were destroyed.

