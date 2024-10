A Canadian woman accused of killing three people in a span of a few days in separate slayings has been arrested, authorities said this week before labeling her a serial killer.

Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was arrested at a hotel in Burlington, Ontario, after the slayings of a woman and two men in and around the Toronto area, the Niagara Regional Police Service said Friday.

"I think by definition she is a serial killer," Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy told reporters at the news conference. "Two or more offenses, so by definition, I think that’s a fair comment."

Kauldhar's alleged killing spree began on Oct. 1 when authorities in Toronto responded and found a woman in her 60s dead inside a home. The next day, first responders were called to a disturbance at John Allan Park in Niagara Falls.

When they arrived, they found a man with critical injuries.

"Despite medical intervention efforts by Niagara Emergency Medical Services and the Niagara Falls Fire Service, 47-year-old Lance Cunningham was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Niagara Regional Police Service statement said.

The third slaying occurred on Oct. 3. A man was found stabbed in a parking lot in Hamilton, a Toronto suburb. The victim, identified as 77-year-old Mario Bilich, a retired teacher, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Investigators were able to link the Hamilton homicide to the recent murder in John Allen Park in Niagara Falls, determining the suspect matched the description in both cases," police said. "An additional link was made to the active homicide investigation from October 1 in Toronto."

Investigators said Cunningham and Bilich were randomly targeted but the Toronto victim was known to the suspect. Authorities later identified the Toronto murder victim but have not disclosed her name publicly.

Kauldhar is charged with first-degree murder for the Hamilton killing and second-degree murder for the Toronto and Niagara slayings, police said.