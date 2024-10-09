Accused Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger's trial date pushed back

Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is now scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 11, 2025, which is later than originally planned.

In June, Judge John Judge ordered the trial to start on June 2, 2025, after both the defense and prosecution agreed to a trial date of next summer.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL SET TO BEGIN JUNE 2025 IN IDAHO MURDERS CASE

Trial is now scheduled for Aug. 11 to Nov. 7, 2025, per a new order issued on Wednesday.

A hearing remains scheduled for Nov. 7, 2024, for argument on motions challenging the death penalty.