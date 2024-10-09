Expand / Collapse search
Accused Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger's trial date pushed back

Bryan Kohberger could face death penalty if convicted

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is now scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 11, 2025, which is later than originally planned.

In June, Judge John Judge ordered the trial to start on June 2, 2025, after both the defense and prosecution agreed to a trial date of next summer.

Bryan Kohberger walking into court

Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.  (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Trial is now scheduled for Aug. 11 to Nov. 7, 2025, per a new order issued on Wednesday.

A hearing remains scheduled for Nov. 7, 2024, for argument on motions challenging the death penalty.

