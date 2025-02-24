College basketball team evacuates bus before it goes up in flames on highway

A scary moment occurred in Kent, Indiana, as a bus carrying the Indiana University Indianapolis men’s basketball team caught fire on the way back from a road game on Saturday.

The team was returning from its game against Northern Kentucky when a mechanical issue caused the bus to catch fire.

The entire team and staff evacuated the bus safely, according to a post from IU Indy Athletics on X. The post also mentioned another bus was en route at the time to pick them up for the trip back to Indianapolis.

Photos were provided to Fox News Digital by IU Indy Athletics, which showed the bus completely burnt and charred from the flames that engulfed it in the middle of the highway.

Another photo showed bellowing black smoke rising from the bus, which caused some obvious traffic on the highway.

The Jaguars fell to the Norse, 71-67, in Highland, Kentucky, before the ride home.

IU Indy is 9-20 overall on the year (5-13 in conference play). They’ve had a rough go of late, losing four of its last five games.

Only two games remain in the regular season, both of which will be at home in Indianapolis.

They will face Robert Morris this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Their final home game of the season, which will also be Senior Day, will be against Wright State on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The Horizon League Tournament, the conference in which the Jaguars play, begins on March 4.

