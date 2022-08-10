Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Canadian police arrest 22 in crackdown on gun and drug smugglers

The seized guns were obtained illegally and with criminal intent, according to Ontario's police chief

Reuters
Canadian police arrested 22 people, seized 27 handguns and drugs worth C$1.3 million ($1 million) during a 10-month investigation into a gun- and drug-trafficking network operating in Canada and the United States, authorities said on Wednesday.

The seized guns were obtained illegally and with criminal intent, Ontario Provincial Police Chief Superintendent Paul Mackey told reporters. He said Canadian authorities worked with U.S. law enforcement officials on the crackdown.

SHOOTING BEHIND RESTAURANT IN CANADA LEAVES 6 PEOPLE WOUNDED

Police line up in preparation to enforce an injunction against a demonstration, which blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge, by protesters against COVID-19 restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 12, 2022.

Police line up in preparation to enforce an injunction against a demonstration, which blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge, by protesters against COVID-19 restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP)

With gun crime on the rise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has proposed freezing handgun purchases as part of a broader gun control package under consideration in parliament.

CANADIAN PRISON INMATE FACES LIFE SENTENCE FOR CONSPIRING TO IMPORT AND DISTRIBUTE FENTANYL IN US

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister (David Kawai/Bloomberg)

Last week, Canada announced a temporary ban on the import of handguns until the legislation is implemented. Canada has much stricter gun laws than the United States.

CANADA OFFICIALS REPORT SHOOTINGS OF HOMELESS PEOPLE IN VANCOUVER

Police brought more than 400 charges by the time the investigation concluded in late July, according to York Regional Police in Ontario, Canada's most populous province. The drugs included cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

