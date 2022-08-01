Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Shooting behind restaurant in Canada leaves 6 people wounded

Shooting unfolded in Ajax, Ontario, around 1:20 a.m.

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting that erupted behind a restaurant in Canada early Monday left six people wounded, including one with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. on Harwood Avenue South near Highway 401 in Ajax, a town in southern Ontario, Durham Regional Police said.

Investigators said the suspect or suspects sped away from the scene in a vehicle. 

No descriptions of any suspected individuals or the vehicle were immediately available.

NEW YORK CITY BOXCUTTER ATTACK CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN HEART OF TOURIST CAPITAL

Forensic investigators were on scene collecting evidence.

The shooting unfolded behind a restaurant in Ajax, Ontario, around 1:20 a.m., police said.

The shooting unfolded behind a restaurant in Ajax, Ontario, around 1:20 a.m., police said. (Durham Regional Police )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said investigators were expected to provide an update later Monday morning.