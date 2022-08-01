Shooting behind restaurant in Canada leaves 6 people wounded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting that erupted behind a restaurant in Canada early Monday left six people wounded, including one with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. on Harwood Avenue South near Highway 401 in Ajax, a town in southern Ontario, Durham Regional Police said.

Investigators said the suspect or suspects sped away from the scene in a vehicle.

No descriptions of any suspected individuals or the vehicle were immediately available.

NEW YORK CITY BOXCUTTER ATTACK CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN HEART OF TOURIST CAPITAL

Forensic investigators were on scene collecting evidence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said investigators were expected to provide an update later Monday morning.