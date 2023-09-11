Expand / Collapse search
World

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reportedly stuck in India after G20 summit due to aircraft issue

Trudeau is now slated to leave India on Tuesday afternoon, the BBC reported

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Justin Trudeau accused of rewriting history by claiming he never forced anyone to get vaccinated

Justin Trudeau accused of rewriting history by claiming he never forced anyone to get vaccinated

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau generated controversy for recently claiming that he never forced anyone in his country to get the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the course of the pandemic. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently stuck in India after his aircraft experienced a technical issue, according to his office.

Trudeau was attempting to leave India on Sunday after the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi when the Canadian Armed Forces discovered a mechanical issue, CTV News reported. 

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," Trudeau's office said in a statement obtained by CTV News.

The Sunday night departure was then rescheduled to Tuesday afternoon at the earliest, according to the BBC. The entire Canadian delegation was also stranded in India.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, WIFE OF 18 YEARS ANNOUNCE SEPARATION

Trudeau standing at podium

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a press conference after the closing session of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023.  (MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," Trudeau's office added.

During the G20 conference, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly scolded Trudeau over anti-Indian protests by Sikh separatists in Canada. In June, the Canadian government allowed the protestors to have a parade with a float depicting the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

TRUDEAU OUSTS 7 MINISTERS IN MASSIVE CABINET SHAKEUP

Trudeau waving from cart

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) arrives to attend a press conference after the closing session of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. (MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

"They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship," Modi reportedly said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trudeau's office for a statement, but has not received a response.

Trudeau speaking to Biden

US President Joe Biden (L), Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak with eachother before the start of the second working session meeting of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9, 2023.  (Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

Reuters contributed to this report.