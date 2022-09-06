Expand / Collapse search
Canada mass stabbing: One suspect found dead; brother remains at large

The mass stabbing is among the deadliest in Canada's history

By Landon Mion | Fox News
One of the suspects in the mass stabbing in Canada that left 10 people dead has been found dead with injuries that do not appear self-inflicted, police said Monday.

Regina Police said Monday that Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. local time near the location where most of the stabbings happened. 

He and his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, are wanted in connection to the stabbings in which 10 people were killed and 18 others were injured on Sunday in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan.

"His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told The Associated Press. 

CANADA STABBINGS LEAVE 10 DEAD, OVER A DOZEN WOUNDED: POLICE

Canadian police said Monday, Sept. 5 Damien Sanderson, one of the suspects in the killing of multiple people in a series of stabbings has been found dead, and his injuries are not self-inflicted. They said his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run.

Canadian police said Monday, Sept. 5 Damien Sanderson, one of the suspects in the killing of multiple people in a series of stabbings has been found dead, and his injuries are not self-inflicted. They said his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)

Police are unsure of the exact cause of death and are not ruling out the possibility his brother may have killed him. They believe Myles Sanderson is injured and on the run. Myles Sanderson has been sought for a previous crime since last May. Blackmore said Myles Sanderson's criminal history, which includes violence, dates back years.

"Even if he is injured, it does not mean that he is not still dangerous," Blackmore told the New York Post. "Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes… We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him."

CANADA STABBING SPREE SUSPECTS ‘LIKELY’ IN REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN AS POLICE DESCRIBE ‘RELENTLESS’ MANHUNT

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)

Stabbing victims were found at 13 separate crime scenes in both the First Nation community and the tiny village of Weldon. Police said some victims were targeted, and others were struck by random attacks.

Myles Sanderson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to the mass stabbing. Damien Sanderson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The brothers are expected to face additional charges.

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded.

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police have still not determined a motive for the stabbings. The mass stabbing is among the deadliest in Canada's history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.