Canada stabbings leave 10 dead, over a dozen wounded: police

Canadian police are on the hunt for two suspects after at least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in a stabbing rampage.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the attacks occurred in at least 10 locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, early Sunday. Early indications suggested victims may have been attacked at random.

The search for suspects came as fans descended in Regina for a sold-out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said it was investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium."

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

RCMP was warning residents to take precautions and consider sheltering place.

"Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers," RCMP said. "Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites. Oddan said two carried patients from the scene to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.