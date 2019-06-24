Cambodia building collapse: 2 people found alive in rubble; at least 28 dead

Two people were found alive in Cambodia on Monday days after an under-construction building collapsed, killing at least 28 workers and injuring another 26.

The survivors were weak and in "serious condition" after the seven-story building collapsed in Preah Sihanouk province on Saturday, a hospital official told The Associated Press.

In addition to the two people were rescued alive, rescuers found four bodies, local authorities said.

Dozens of construction workers — who were sleeping on the second floor of the building, as it doubled as their housing — were injured when the building crumbled. The condominium was being constructed in Sihanoukville, a seaside resort town with several such Chinese-funded projects.

More than 80 percent of the debris had been removed from the collapsed building site as of Monday morning.

Hun Sen, the prime minister of Cambodia, visited the site on Sunday. He stated on Facebook that he asked Yun Min, the governor of the Preah Sihanouk province, to resign — to which he agreed.

At least 26 workers were injured in the collapse. One of them, Nhor Chandeun, said he and his wife were sleeping when they heard a loud noise and felt the building vibrate and then begin falling down. They were trapped for 12 hours before rescuers found them.

The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training said 30 workers were at the site when the building collapsed, but Nhor Chandeun said there were 55 to 60 people inside the building.

Provincial authorities said in a statement that four Chinese nationals involved in the construction have been detained while the collapse is investigated.

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement Monday that it "supports a thorough investigation of the accident and necessary measures by competent Cambodian authority in accordance with the law."

It said the embassy was greatly saddened by the collapse and had reached out to Chinese enterprises in Cambodia to mobilize personnel as well as heavy equipment like excavators to clear the rubble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.