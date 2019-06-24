Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

Cambodia building collapse: 2 people found alive in rubble; at least 28 dead

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Two people were found alive in Cambodia on Monday days after an under-construction building collapsed, killing at least 28 workers and injuring another 26.

The survivors were weak and in "serious condition" after the seven-story building collapsed in Preah Sihanouk province on Saturday, a hospital official told The Associated Press.

BODIES OF 7 MISSING CLIMBERS ON HIMALAYAN MOUNTAIN RECOVERED, OFFICIALS SAY

In addition to the two people were rescued alive, rescuers found four bodies, local authorities said.

Dozens of construction workers — who were sleeping on the second floor of the building, as it doubled as their housing — were injured when the building crumbled. The condominium was being constructed in Sihanoukville, a seaside resort town with several such Chinese-funded projects.

In this photo provided by Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authority, rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of a building collapse on Monday in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia.

In this photo provided by Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authority, rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of a building collapse on Monday in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia. (Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authority via AP)

More than 80 percent of the debris had been removed from the collapsed building site as of Monday morning.

Hun Sen, the prime minister of Cambodia, visited the site on Sunday. He stated on Facebook that he asked Yun Min, the governor of the Preah Sihanouk province, to resign — to which he agreed.

HONG KONG LEADER IGNORES PROTESTERS' DEADLINE TO PULL CONTROVERSIAL EXTRADITION BILL

At least 26 workers were injured in the collapse. One of them, Nhor Chandeun, said he and his wife were sleeping when they heard a loud noise and felt the building vibrate and then begin falling down. They were trapped for 12 hours before rescuers found them.

The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training said 30 workers were at the site when the building collapsed, but Nhor Chandeun said there were 55 to 60 people inside the building.

Rescuers on Monday were continuing to search the rubble of a building that collapsed while under construction in a Cambodia beach town.

Rescuers on Monday were continuing to search the rubble of a building that collapsed while under construction in a Cambodia beach town. (Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities via AP)

Provincial authorities said in a statement that four Chinese nationals involved in the construction have been detained while the collapse is investigated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement Monday that it "supports a thorough investigation of the accident and necessary measures by competent Cambodian authority in accordance with the law."

It said the embassy was greatly saddened by the collapse and had reached out to Chinese enterprises in Cambodia to mobilize personnel as well as heavy equipment like excavators to clear the rubble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.