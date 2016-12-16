Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 17, 2016

Butt Slashing Suspect Arrested in Peru Extradited Back to Virginia

By | Fox News

Fairfax, Va. – Fairfax County police say a suspect in a series of slashings of young women at malls is in local custody.

Forty-one-year-old Johnny Guillén Pimentel arrived back in the county Tuesday. He had been arrested in January in his native Peru.

Guillén Pimentel has been charged with six counts of malicious wounding and two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

Since February, nine women reported being slashed on their backsides at malls and retail outlets in the county. None suffered serious injuries.

For more stories, visit MyFoxDC

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino