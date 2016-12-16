Butt Slashing Suspect Arrested in Peru Extradited Back to Virginia

Fairfax County police say a suspect in a series of slashings of young women at malls is in local custody.

Forty-one-year-old Johnny Guillén Pimentel arrived back in the county Tuesday. He had been arrested in January in his native Peru.

Guillén Pimentel has been charged with six counts of malicious wounding and two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

Since February, nine women reported being slashed on their backsides at malls and retail outlets in the county. None suffered serious injuries.

