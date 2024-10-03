Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan

Bus filled with wedding guests plunges into a ravine, killing 7

Several of the people who were injured in the crash were reportedly in critical condition

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A bus carrying several wedding guests while speeding down a roadway plunged into a ravine in southeastern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least seven people, according to rescuers and officials.

The crash occurred near Quetta, the capital of the Balochistan Province. Authorities did not immediately know what caused the crash, though an investigation was underway.

The Associated Press reported that Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the health department, said the bodies of the victims and of 17 others who were injured in the crash were taken to an area hospital.

28 CONFIRMED DEAD IN PAKISTAN AFTER BUS PLUNGES INTO ROCKY RAVINE

pakistan-bus-crash-1

Locals gather near the wreckage of a bus that fell into a ravine near Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, Thursday.  (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Some of the injured victims were reportedly in critical condition.

In a country where highways are poorly maintained, and traffic laws are ignored for the most part, crashes on the roadways are common in Pakistan.

FAMILY OF 4, INCLUDING CHILDREN, KILLED BY MISSILE STRIKE IN PAKISTAN

pakistan-bus-crash-2

Rescue workers load a body into an ambulance in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, Thursday. A speeding bus carrying wedding guests plunged into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least seven people, officials said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Three bus crashes in August claimed the lives of 60 Pakistanis, combined.

Two of the bus crashes happened in Pakistan, with one occurring in Balochistan and the other in eastern Punjab province. Between the two crashes, 32 people were killed, the AP reported.

Both crashes, according to authorities, were caused by negligence of the drivers.

The third crash occurred in Iran, when 28 Pakistani pilgrims were killed while heading to Iraq.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

