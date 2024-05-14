Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan

Family of 4, including children, killed by missile strike in Pakistan

The strike occurred in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold along the Afghan border

Associated Press
Published
  • A drone-fired missile hit a house in South Waziristan, Pakistan, killing at least four villagers, including children, according to police.
  • The strike occurred in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold along the Afghan border.
  • The victims of the strike were civilians not associated with the insurgents.

A missile fired by a drone struck a house in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in northwestern Pakistan along the Afghan border before dawn Tuesday, killing at least four villagers, including children, police said.

The strike happened in South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police chief Hidayat Ullah said. 

He said it was not immediately clear who fired the missile and officers were investigating. The Pakistan army evicted Pakistani Taliban insurgents from the region years ago, but they have been regrouping there.

PAKISTAN, US DISCUSS HOW TO TACKLE THE REGIONAL SECURITY THREAT POSED BY IS GROUP AND LOCAL TALIBAN

Those killed in the missile strike were civilians with no known links to the insurgents. Villagers put their bodies on a road near a military camp and protested the killings and demanded information about who was responsible.

South Waziristan

A river valley is seen on April 11, 2007, in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal area. A missile fired by a drone struck a house in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in northwestern Pakistan along the Afghan border before dawn on Tuesday, killing at least four villagers, including children, police said. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Most of the previous drone strikes in the area were carried out by the United States or the Pakistan army.

There was no immediate comment from the government or the military about the strike. The Pakistani Taliban, officially known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is separate from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban. It has been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.