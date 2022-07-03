Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pakistan
Published

Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 19

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for driving laws

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others, a government official said.

COLD KILLS 22 STUCK IN CARS IN HEAVY SNOW AT PAKISTAN RESORT

Mahtab Shah, assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province, said about 35 passengers were traveling in the bus. He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surroundings.

MOSQUE BOMBED IN NORTHWEST PAKISTAN, AT LEAST 30 KILLED

A man injured in a bus accident in Dana Sar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is treated at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 3, 2022. An official said the passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell 200 feet (61 meters) into a ravine in heavy rain killing at least 18 people and injuring some 12 others. 

A man injured in a bus accident in Dana Sar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is treated at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 3, 2022. An official said the passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell 200 feet (61 meters) into a ravine in heavy rain killing at least 18 people and injuring some 12 others.  ((AP Photo/Arshad Butt))

Shah said apparently the bus slid on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell about 200 feet (61 meters) into the ravine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • Healthcare workers assist Pakistan bus accident victim
    Image 1 of 2

    Hospital staff and volunteers unload a man injured in a bus accident in Dana Sar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 3, 2022. An official said the passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell 200 feet (61 meters) into a ravine in heavy rain killing at least 18 people and injuring some 12 others.  ((AP Photo/Arshad Butt))

  • Passenger bus wreck after accident
    Image 2 of 2

    In this photo provided by Baluchistan's rescue department, a rescue worker stands next to the wreck of a passenger bus, in Zhob, Baluchistan province, in southwest Pakistan, Sunday, July 3, 2022. An official said the passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell 200 feet (61 meters) into a ravine in heavy rain killing at least 18 people and injuring some 12 others.  ((Baluchistan Rescue Department via AP))

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles. Last month, 22 people were killed in a similar accident when a bus fell into a ravine in Qila Saifullah district.