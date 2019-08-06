British woman goes missing on Greek island, prompting massive search: police

The disappearance of a British-Cypriot woman who went missing Monday after going for a run on a Greek island has prompted a massive search, police said.

Natalie Christopher, 34, an astrophysicist who lives in Cyprus, was first reported missing by her 38-year-old partner, with whom she had been vacationing on the Greek island of Ikaria, The Telegraph reported.

She left him a note saying she was going for a run, but failed to return, he said. The couple were planning to return home that evening.

Police, firefighters, Coast Guard officers, volunteers and a helicopter crew were participating in the search for Christopher. Police said they were keeping all lines of inquiry open.

“We are investigating every possibility, every scenario,” police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told The Guardian. “At this stage, we’re not ruling out anything.”

Christopher's Facebook account indicates she is active in hiking, running, and mountain racing. Oxford-educated, she is involved in astrophysics research at the European University Cyprus.

Christopher’s case comes on the heels of another mysterious disappearance. American scientist Suzanne Eaton was found dead in an abandoned World War II bunker on the Greek island of Crete last month.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, had been on the island for a conference and disappeared while out for a run.

A 27-year-old local man has been charged with rape and murder.

