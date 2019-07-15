Expand / Collapse search
Greek man detained in US scientist's murder in Nazi bunker on Crete

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Police on the Greek island of Crete reportedly detained a man Monday in connection with the killing of an American scientist found dead this month in an abandoned bunker used by the Nazis during World War II.

The 27-year-old man held Monday was one of 10 people interviewed during the weekend as part of the investigation into Suzanne Eaton's slaying, officials said.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany was last seen July 2 near the port of the Crete city of Chania.

Police found her body last week in a man-made cave that had been used as a bunker during the Nazi occupation of Crete. The cave is located about six miles from where Eaton was last seen. She had been suffocated and the coroner ruled her death a "criminal act."

In this undated photo provided by her family, showing Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist.

In this undated photo provided by her family, showing Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist. (AP Photo)

ABC News on Monday quoted a high-level police source as saying the suspect claimed he committed the murder and intentionally hit Eaton with his car.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, is reported to be a local farmer, who is also the father of two children, according to the Greek Reporter.

The search for Eaton involved police and volunteers who staged a massive effort to find her.

The European Molecular Biology Laboratory announced that flags would be flown at half-staff Monday in Eaton’s honor.

