British RAF recruiting head resigns to protest pause on hiring white men to appease diversity goals: report

The head of recruiting for Britain’s Royal Air Force recently resigned to protest a pause in hiring white male recruits in fair of women and ethnic minorities, according to a report.

Defense sources told Sky News that the officer quit over concerns that this alleged policy would undermine the fighting capabilities of the RAF.

Controversy over the policy has prompted a response from a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak, who is vying to be the U.K.’s next prime minister.

"The only thing that should matter in recruitment is the content of your character," not your sex or the color of your skin," the spokesperson said in a statement to media outlets. "That the Ministry of Defence would allow Britain’s security to potentially be put at risk by a drive for so-called ‘diversity’ is not only disgraceful, it is dangerous."

Fox News has reached out to the RAF for clarification on the matter, given that sources have given contradictory answers on the existence of the diversity policy.

The RAF says it recognizes the value of a person’s ability, "no matter their ethnicity, religious beliefs, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability or socio-economic background."

"Inclusion is about valuing and harnessing people’s unique backgrounds, talents, perspectives and insights for the benefit of individuals and the organization," reads a statement on their website.