Scotland man's appointment to 'period poverty czar' stokes outrage among women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The appointment of a man to the role of "period dignity officer" in Scotland has provoked an uproar among women.

Jay Grant, a former personal trainer from Dundee, is tasked with promoting access to free sanitary products across schools and colleges across the Tay Cities Region, according to a job advertisement.

Grant’s appointment comes as a new law in Scotland, the Period Products Act, which takes effect Monday to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them.

Grant recently told the Dundee Courier, "I’m absolutely buzzing about it. It’s definitely pioneering as Scotland is the first to do this. It’s about making people aware of the availability of period products of anyone of any gender, whenever they need it."

PEDIATRICIAN GROUP SLAMS ITS OWN MEMB ERS OVER TRANSGENDER TEEN PUBERTY BLOCKER CRITICISM: ‘DISINFORMATION’

Scottish columnist Susan Dalgerty slammed Grant’s appointment as ridiculous, pointing out that he has never had to endure the "horror of a blood-stained dress in public, or the gut-wrenching fear of a missed period."

"Jason, I have news for you, Only females menstruate. Any more questions?" Dalgerty quipped in a previous tweet, responding to Grant’s comments about making "anyone of any gender" aware of period products.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova slammed Grant’s appointment as "f---ing ridiculous."

"Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever?!? This is absurd," she tweeted.

"I don’t know how Scottish women feel about this, but as an English lover of Scotland, I’m fuming," tweeted actress Frances Barber.

Fox News has reached out to the Dundee & Angus College for comment on behalf of Grant but did not hear back before publication.

Under the new law, schools, colleges and universities as well as local government bodies must make a range of period products such as tampons and sanitary pads available for free in their bathrooms. The Scottish government already invested millions of pounds since 2017 to fund free period products in educational institutions, but the law makes it a legal requirement.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

The bill, which was passed unanimously in 2020, was introduced by Scottish Parliament lawmaker Monica Lennon, who had campaigned against "period poverty" — when someone who needs sanitary products can't afford them.

"Women, girls and people who menstruate should never face the indignity of period poverty," Lennon tweeted Monday. "Proud that we are making period dignity for all a reality."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.