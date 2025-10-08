Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

Manchester synagogue attacker 'pledged allegiance to Islamic State,' police say

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said police are 'more confident that he was influenced by extreme Islamist ideology'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Manchester synagogue attacker 'pledged allegiance to the Islamic State,' official says.mp4 Video

Manchester synagogue attacker 'pledged allegiance to the Islamic State,' official says.mp4

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts gave an update on the investigation almost one week after the attack. (Credit: Reuters)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect behind last week’s deadly car and knife terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, authorities said.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, allegedly called emergency dispatchers to claim responsibility for the attack before pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.

"We have conducted assessments across our systems, and I can reiterate that Al-Shamie had never been referred to the Prevent program, nor was otherwise known to Counter Terrorism Policing," Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said Wednesday. 

NFL HOLDS MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR VICTIMS OF YOM KIPPUR TERROR ATTACK IN ENGLAND

Rescuers and police escort elderly woman and others after synagogue terror attack in Manchester.

Emergency services escort people to safety after a car and knife terror attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. Police said two people were killed, and four others injured before armed officers shot the suspect. ( Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

UK POLICE ACCIDENTALLY SHOT VICTIM WHILE RUSHING TO STOP SYNAGOGUE ATTACKER

The Prevent program is a U.K. government initiative aimed at offering individuals who are susceptible to radicalization proper interventions to stop them from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor said on Oct. 3 that while Al-Shamie was not known to the counterterrorism team, he was on bail at the time of the attack after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

Potts said that police are now "more confident that he was influenced by extreme Islamist ideology, the 999 call forms part of this assessment."

While Potts pointed to the call as evidence of Al-Shamie’s motivation, he stressed that authorities needed to look across all evidence gathered to determine the motive behind the attack.

"This assessment continues, and there may be further drivers and motivations identified," Potts added.

Police officer stands near Manchester synagogue

A police vehicle parked outside the Manchester synagogue, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, on Oct. 5, 2025.  (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Al-Shamie was shot by police outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue after the attack in which he rammed a car into pedestrians before attacking them with a knife. The attacker was wearing what appeared to be an explosive device, but Potts called it a "hoax device" and said it was later assessed and confirmed to be "non-viable."

Two congregants, identified as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day

Police later said that it was likely one of the two victims was accidentally shot by officers who were rushing to stop the attack, as Al-Shamie did not have a gun on him. Reports indicate Daulby was the one shot.

Firefighters and paramedics respond outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, after a car was driven into pedestrians and a man was stabbed. Police said four people were injured and the suspect was shot by officers.

Emergency services on scene after a car and knife attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England, on Oct. 2, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Potts informed reporters on Wednesday that three people injured during the attack are still hospitalized.

While investigating whether Al-Shamie acted alone, police arrested three men and three women on suspicion of the "commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism," The Associated Press reported. 

The people arrested have not been identified and police have not revealed their ties, if any, to Al-Shamie. The AP reported that on Saturday a court gave police five more days to hold four of the suspects, while two, a man and a woman, were released without further action.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

Close modal

Continue