British judge orders disabled 22-week pregnant woman to have abortion

A British judge ordered Friday that an abortion be performed on a mentally disabled woman who is 22 weeks pregnant, despite objections from the woman and her mother.

Justice Nathalie Lieven admits in the ruling of the “heartbreaking” case that it’s an “immense intrusion” to order the abortion against the woman’s will, but argued that it’s in the best interest of the woman.

MISSOURI'S LONE ABORTION CLINIC LOSES LICENSE TO PERFORM PROCEDURE

“I am acutely conscious of the fact that for the State to order a woman to have a termination where it appears that she doesn't want it is an immense intrusion,” the justice said. “I have to operate in [her] best interests, not on society's views of termination."

“I am acutely conscious of the fact that for the State to order a woman to have a termination where it appears that she doesn't want it is an immense intrusion. I have to operate in [her] best interests, not on society's views of termination." — Justice Nathalie Lieven

The unnamed woman, a Roman Catholic, reportedly has developmental disabilities and the mental age of a 6- to 9-year-old. She has been described as being in her 20s and is in the care of an NHS trust, as part of the country’s National Health Service.

MADONNA WANTS THE POPE TO KNOW THAT JESUS SUPPORTS ABORTION

The woman’s mother, a former midwife, opposes the abortion procedure and told the court that she could take care of the child with the support from the daughter, Sky News reported.

A social worker who works with the woman also said the pregnancy should not be terminated.

But the judge said the woman didn’t have the mental capacity to make her own decisions even it look like she wanted to continue the pregnancy.

“I think she would like to have a baby in the same way she would like to have a nice doll.” — Justice Nathalie Lieven

“I think she would like to have a baby in the same way she would like to have a nice doll,” she said, pointing out that she didn’t fully comprehend what having a baby entails.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that having a child would be more traumatic for the woman than aborting it, as she wouldn’t be able to take care of the child due to the risk posed by her mental health problems and it would have to be put in a foster care.

“Pregnancy, although real to her, doesn't have a baby outside her body she can touch,” Lieven added.

Police are reportedly investigating how the pregnancy happened in the first place.