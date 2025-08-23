Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

British foreign secretary lands in hot water after fishing trip with JD Vance

David Lammy faced a possible nearly $4,000 fine for fishing without a licesnse

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Vance says US, UK 'disagree' on Gaza plan but 'share' same goal Video

Vance says US, UK 'disagree' on Gaza plan but 'share' same goal

Vice President JD Vance struck a consolatory tone on Friday after touching down in London when he told reporters the U.S. and UK may disagree on strategy when it comes to ending the war in Gaza, but they "share" the same goal.

Britain’s top diplomat found himself in some hot water recently after he went fishing with U.S. Vice President JD Vance – but it wasn’t over anything the politicians discussed. 

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy was given a written warning by the country’s Environment Agency for fishing without a license, the agency said Friday. 

Lammy had invited Vance and his family to his country estate south of London, where the pair had a photo op at a nearby river. 

The pair also held a bilateral meeting during the visit to discuss international issues. 

JD VANCE 'DIRECTLY' CONVINCED UK TO DROP APPLE BACKDOOR DATA DEMAND, PROTECTING AMERICANS' RIGHTS: US OFFICIAL

JD Vance fishing with the British foreign secretary

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy fishes in Kent, England, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Aug. 8.  (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP)

The agency said that anyone over 13 is required to have a license to fish in freshwater in the country. The agency didn’t say whether Vance had a license, citing privacy issues. 

If he had been fined, the foreign secretary would have had to pay nearly $4,000. 

DNC RIPS JD VANCE FOR FISHING WITH BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY IN LATEST BIZARRE ATTACK; REPUBLICANS HIT BACK

JD Vance talking to David Lammey during a fishing outing

Lammy said Vance gave him "Kentucky-style" fishing tips.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, pool)

Lammy belatedly purchased a fishing license and reported himself to the agency, with a spokesperson calling the incident an "administrative error."

Lammy previously told reporters that Vance gave him "Kentucky-style" fishing tips, but it still didn’t help him catch anything. 

"The one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the foreign secretary did not," Vance joked at the time. 

David Lammy and JD Vance in a meeting

Lammy and Vance in a bilateral meeting in Kent, England, Aug. 8.  (Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Vance and the Environment Agency for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

