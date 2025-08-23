British foreign secretary lands in hot water after fishing trip with JD Vance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britain’s top diplomat found himself in some hot water recently after he went fishing with U.S. Vice President JD Vance – but it wasn’t over anything the politicians discussed.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy was given a written warning by the country’s Environment Agency for fishing without a license, the agency said Friday.

Lammy had invited Vance and his family to his country estate south of London, where the pair had a photo op at a nearby river.

The pair also held a bilateral meeting during the visit to discuss international issues.

JD VANCE 'DIRECTLY' CONVINCED UK TO DROP APPLE BACKDOOR DATA DEMAND, PROTECTING AMERICANS' RIGHTS: US OFFICIAL

The agency said that anyone over 13 is required to have a license to fish in freshwater in the country. The agency didn’t say whether Vance had a license, citing privacy issues.

If he had been fined, the foreign secretary would have had to pay nearly $4,000.

DNC RIPS JD VANCE FOR FISHING WITH BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY IN LATEST BIZARRE ATTACK; REPUBLICANS HIT BACK

Lammy belatedly purchased a fishing license and reported himself to the agency, with a spokesperson calling the incident an "administrative error."

Lammy previously told reporters that Vance gave him "Kentucky-style" fishing tips, but it still didn’t help him catch anything.

"The one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the foreign secretary did not," Vance joked at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Vance and the Environment Agency for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.