Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

British Conservative politician's stabbing death declared a 'terrorist incident'

David Amess was a member of the ruling Conservative Party

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker is being declared a terrorist incident and will be investigated as such, authorities said. 

The probe into the death of David Amess, 69, will be led by the Counter Terrorism Command of the Metropolitan Police, the agency Friday. 

Amess was speaking at a Methodist Church on Friday when a man entered and stabbed him. Police arrived after 12:05 p.m. local times and arrested a man for the stabbing.