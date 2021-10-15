British Conservative politician Sir David Amess stabbed while meeting constituents

A Conservative Party minister in the U.K. was stabbed several times during a meeting with his constituents at a church, according to police.

David Amess, 69, was speaking at a Methodist Church Friday when a man entered and stabbed him. Police arrived after 12:05 p.m. local times and arrested a man for the stabbing.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," Essex police said in a statement, adding that officers had recovered a knife.

Amess’ office confirmed to Reuters that he had been stabbed but provided no other details. John Lamb, a fellow conservative councilor, said he was still at the church and police were only letting paramedics in.

FIVE JUVENILES ESCAPE FROM LOUISIANA JAIL

An air ambulance flew in so that Amess’s could receive treatment at the scene for his injuries.

"It does look very serious," Lamb told the Basildon Echo, though his condition remains unclear at this time. "He was stabbed several times."

MIAMI POLICE CHIEF ART ACEDVEDO FIRED AFTER TUMULTUOUS SIX MONTHS ON JOB

A spokesman for his Westminster office told Sky News that "the incident has happened."



"I don’t know what the incident is," the spokesman clarified. "We are still waiting."

AS LEGAL TRAVELERS ACROSS US-MEXICO BORDER FACE VACCINE MANDATE, ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS STILL DO NOT

Former prime minister David Cameron said the incident was "very alarming and worrying."

Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer said the incident was "horrific and deeply shocking."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Amess has been a member of parliament since 1983 and a member of his current constituency – Southend West in Essex – since 1997.