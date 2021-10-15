Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

British Conservative politician Sir David Amess stabbed while meeting constituents

Amess is receiving treatment for his wounds at the scene

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Conservative Party minister in the U.K. was stabbed several times during a meeting with his constituents at a church, according to police.

David Amess, 69, was speaking at a Methodist Church Friday when a man entered and stabbed him. Police arrived after 12:05 p.m. local times and arrested a man for the stabbing.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," Essex police said in a statement, adding that officers had recovered a knife. 

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 28: David Amess attends the Paddy Power Political Book Awards at BFI IMAX on January 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 28: David Amess attends the Paddy Power Political Book Awards at BFI IMAX on January 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images) ( David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Amess’ office confirmed to Reuters that he had been stabbed but provided no other details. John Lamb, a fellow conservative councilor, said he was still at the church and police were only letting paramedics in. 

FIVE JUVENILES ESCAPE FROM LOUISIANA JAIL

An air ambulance flew in so that Amess’s could receive treatment at the scene for his injuries. 

"It does look very serious," Lamb told the Basildon Echo, though his condition remains unclear at this time. "He was stabbed several times." 

MIAMI POLICE CHIEF ART ACEDVEDO FIRED AFTER TUMULTUOUS SIX MONTHS ON JOB

A spokesman for his Westminster office told Sky News that "the incident has happened." 

"I don’t know what the incident is," the spokesman clarified. "We are still waiting." 

AS LEGAL TRAVELERS ACROSS US-MEXICO BORDER FACE VACCINE MANDATE, ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS STILL DO NOT

Former prime minister David Cameron said the incident was "very alarming and worrying." 

Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer said the incident was "horrific and deeply shocking."  

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Amess has been a member of parliament since 1983 and a member of his current constituency – Southend West in Essex – since 1997. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 