Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

Britain's Cameron flies to France to tend to sick father, misses key Parliamentary session

By | Associated Press

LONDON – LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister David Cameron's office says he has flown to France after his father had a stroke on holiday.

Cameron, who returned to work Tuesday following the birth of a daughter, will miss his first scheduled question session with lawmakers since Parliament resumed after a summer break.

In a statement Wednesday, Cameron's office said the leader had been told his 77-year-old father had "a stroke and heart complications while on holiday in France."

Cameron's deputy Nick Clegg will stand in for the 43-year-old prime minister at the House of Commons questions session.