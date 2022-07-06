Boris Johnson to soldier on as Prime Minister despite wave of resignations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stay on in his role, despite the departure of key cabinet officials who criticized his administration.

Johnson's Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, both resigned on Tuesday, citing a string of ethics scandals hitting the administration. Johnson has faced criticism for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official, as well as for attending parties during COVID-19 lockdowns.

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," Sunak wrote in a statement. "I realize that this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

"it is clear this situation will not change under your leadership — and you have therefore lost my confidence," Javid wrote in his own statement.

Johnson has also faced a wave of resignations from more junior officials.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II APPEARS AT PAGEANT DURING FINAL DAY OF PLATINUM JUBILEE

Johnson survived a no-confidence vote in early June in a 211-148 secret ballot vote.

BANK OF AMERICA ANALYSTS SLASH S&P 500 PROJECTIONS AS 'SPECTER OF RECESSION' LOOMS

Johnson is facing many of the same issues as President Joe Biden in the U.S., with voters struggling under skyrocketing gas prices and the highest levels of inflation in decades.

The U.K. matched the U.S. in hitting 40-year inflation high in May, and levels have only risen since then.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunak at the time admitted that the U.K. government cannot insulate citizens from global financial pressures.

"We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action," Sunak said at the time.