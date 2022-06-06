Expand / Collapse search
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote that could see him removed from office

Boris Johnson has led Britain out of the European Union and through the COVID-19 pandemic but is facing pressure over high energy and food costs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote Monday that could oust him from power as discontent with his rule grows. 

The move against Johnson, who has led Britain out of the European Union and through a pandemic, comes as his government faces intense pressure to address increasing energy and food prices. 

Conservative Party official Graham Brady announced Monday that he had received letters calling for a no-confidence vote from at least 54 Tory legislators, enough to trigger the measure under party rules. Hours later, party lawmakers lined up by the dozen in a corridor at Parliament to cast their ballots in a wood-paneled room, handing over their phones as they entered to ensure secrecy. 

Protesters calling for the removal of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday. Johnson faces a no-confidence vote Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.

The result was expected later Monday night local time.

To remain in office, Johnson needs to win the backing of a simple majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers. If he doesn't, the party will choose a new leader, who will also become prime minister.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

