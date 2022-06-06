British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote that could see him removed from office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote Monday that could oust him from power as discontent with his rule grows.

The move against Johnson, who has led Britain out of the European Union and through a pandemic, comes as his government faces intense pressure to address increasing energy and food prices.

Conservative Party official Graham Brady announced Monday that he had received letters calling for a no-confidence vote from at least 54 Tory legislators, enough to trigger the measure under party rules. Hours later, party lawmakers lined up by the dozen in a corridor at Parliament to cast their ballots in a wood-paneled room, handing over their phones as they entered to ensure secrecy.

The result was expected later Monday night local time.

To remain in office, Johnson needs to win the backing of a simple majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers. If he doesn't, the party will choose a new leader, who will also become prime minister.

