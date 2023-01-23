Expand / Collapse search
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report

Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez likely fourth body found near bullet-riddled car in Zacatecas

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The final of four bodies found in Mexico to be identified is likely that of missing Cincinnati, Ohio, architect Jose Gutiérrez, whose parents are traveling to the location to provide DNA samples.

FOX 19 reported that Gutiérrez’s siblings said the family will likely find out the results of the DNA test on Monday. Their parents, who live in Mexico, traveled to the state of Zacatecas days ago to provide DNA samples to authorities. 

The vehicle that Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old architect from the Cincinnati area, was last seen riding in December while visiting his fiancée was discovered last week in Zacatecas riddled with bullet holes and flat tires. Authorities said four bodies were found buried near the vehicle. 

The other three bodies have since been confirmed to be Gutiérrez’s fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, as well as Pichardo’s sister and cousin, FOX 19 reported. The fourth identification remained pending. 

Gutierrez, the oldest of seven siblings, was born in Mexico. 

He reportedly received a master’s degree from Miami University and was employed by a Cincinnati-based firm as an architect. He was last seen at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Dec. 22 when he left to visit his fiancée in Mexico, something his family says was a regular trip. The couple had a wedding date set for 2023. 

His sister, Brandie Gutiérrez, told the outlet she last heard from her brother before he, his fiancée and her sister and cousin left to go out to eat and never returned that night. 

The family feared they were abducted and sought assistance from the FBI and other U.S. government officials, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who reportedly had been in constant contact with the relatives. 

The U.S. State Department advisory for Mexico warns that "violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common." 

For the Zacatecas state specifically, it says, "Do not travel due to crime and kidnapping." The warning adds, "Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping." 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 