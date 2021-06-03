Billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft reportedly paid for Belize police gym

British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft – whose son’s longtime partner Jasmine Hartin is charged in the shooting death of a top Belize cop – reportedly paid for a police gym and jail on the island.

He was photographed in February cutting the ribbon on the brand-new gym, for which he shelled out $135,000, at the main police headquarters, the Daily Mail reported.

UK BILLIONAIRE'S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW- CHARTED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF TOP BELIZE COP

At the event, Ashcroft, 75, whose net worth is estimated at about $2 billion, said his "interest in law and order" dated back to 1988, when he "formed and became chairman of the United Kingdom Crime Stoppers organization," according to the outlet.

The prominent businessman said he was approached directly by police Commissioner Chester Williams to bankroll the project.

"It was Mr. Ashcroft who donated a gym to us, not Jasmine," Williams said this week, according to the outlet.

Ashcroft also donated $60,000 to Belizean police for the purchase of anti-COVID supplies, the news outlet reported.

In July 2020, police gave him an "Outstanding Citizen Award" for his support, it added.

