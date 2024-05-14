Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Billboard collapses onto group of pedestrians, killing at least 14

As of Tuesday morning, 31 of the 74 injured victims were already discharged after receiving treatment

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A large billboard collapsed onto a group of pedestrians in India late Monday evening, killing at least 14 people and injuring 74 others, officials said.

According to city officials, a 100-foot-tall billboard fell onto a gas station in the suburb of Ghatkopar in the western city of Mumbai on Monday evening. At least 47 people were rescued late into the night.

The collapse took place during a thunderstorm which included heavy rain and high winds.

City officials blamed the turbulent weather for the deadly collapse: "Yesterday (13 May) evening, in the Chheda Nagar area of Ghatkopar, a tragic incident occurred due to speedy winds, resulting in the collapse of a hoarding."

BUS CARRYING EASTER WORSHIPPERS VEERS OFF BRIDGE AND PLUNGES NEARLY 200 FEET, KILLING AT LEAST 45

Rescuers, a collapsed billboard

City officials said the 100-foot-tall billboard fell onto a gas station in the suburb of Ghatkopar in the western city of Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A rescue operation continued into Tuesday morning for those people who may still be trapped.

GIANT EXTINCT SNAKE DISCOVERED IN INDIA WAS 50 FEET LONG, SAID RESEARCHERS

"Medical treatment is currently being provided to 44 injured individuals, with 31 already discharged after receiving treatment. Unfortunately, 14 people succumbed to death in this mishap," officials said.

People searching the collapsed structure

Heavy rain and thundershowers are believed to have caused a billboard to collapse in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Rescuers in orange gear

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Police are investigating the collapse and say the billboard may have been illegally installed, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

India often experiences heavy rain and severe floods, especially during its monsoon season that typically stretches from June to September.

People at the scene of the billboard collapse

Scores of people were thought to be still trapped after the billboard collapsed in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.  (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

This season brings most of India’s annual rainfall. The rain is crucial for agriculture but often causes extensive damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.