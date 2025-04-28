Best-selling German author and mom of 3 found murdered on her houseboat

A best-selling German author was found murdered on her houseboat as police search for the suspect responsible for her death.

Police in Hamburg said a 58-year-old woman, who was later identified by the Guardian as Alexandra Fröhlich, a bestselling novelist, was found lifeless by her relatives on her houseboat on Tuesday morning.

One of Fröhlich's three sons found her body, according to police. Authorities believe she died between midnight and 5.30 a.m.

After investigators looked over the evidence, authorities said they now believe that Fröhlich died "as a result of violence."

"Investigators are currently investigating possible suspects. However, given the ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided at this time," police shared in a news release.

According to German media outlet NDR, police believe Fröhlich was killed by "massive violence" and had been shot.

The outlet reported that Fröhlich lived on a houseboat on the Holzhafenufer in the Moorfleet district of Hamburg.

Over the course of the week, police divers searched the Elbe River for a possible murder weapon and other traces, but the result of the search was unclear.

Police are asking the public for help to solve the crime and urging any witnesses who "have made suspicious observations" to contact the police.

Fröhlich books "My Russian Mother-in-Law and Other Catastrophes" and "People Always Die" were both on Spiegel's bestseller list, according to a review on Amazon.

"The journalist and author Alexandra Fröhlich has literally achieved a West-East satire to shout with her novel ‘My Russian Mother-in-Law and Other Disasters.’ The novel is a fun read not only for Russia insiders that strengthens the laughing muscles on dreary winter days," one review read.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hamburg Police, but did not immediately receive a response.

