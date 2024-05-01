17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after assault involving 'sharp object' at UK school

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in northern England.

Two adults and a child were treated for minor injuries but didn't require hospitalization.

The school, located in Sheffield, was closed for the remainder of the day.

The suspect was in custody.