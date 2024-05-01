Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after assault involving 'sharp object' at UK school

Birley Academy, located in Sheffield, was closed for the remainder of the day

Associated Press
Published
  • A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in northern England.
  • Two adults and a child were treated for minor injuries but didn't require hospitalization.
  • The school, located in Sheffield, was closed for the remainder of the day.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrest occurred after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in northern England, South Yorkshire Police said Wednesday.

Two adults and a child were treated for minor injuries but didn't need to be transported to a hospital, according to The Birley Academy.

The school, formerly known as Birley Community College, was closed for the rest of Wednesday.

Police

Police stand outside the Birley Academy in Sheffield, northern England, on May 1, 2024. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at the secondary school on Wednesday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

The school is located in the city of Sheffield.

The suspect was in custody.