Berlin police seize record quantity of crystal meth in German capital

Berlin police say they've made the biggest seizure ever of methamphetamine in the German capital, confiscating 4.5 kilograms (about 10 pounds) of the synthetic drug worth some 675,000 euros ($735,000) and arresting two alleged dealers.

Police said Wednesday that after a multi-month investigation they raided the apartment of a 55-year-old German-Swiss man and a 48-year-old German-Czech man, who were both arrested. They're accused of dealing the drug around Europe.

In addition to the crystal meth, police say they also confiscated Ecstasy and prescription drugs.

Police told the dpa news agency the biggest previous meth bust in the city had been the seizure of a kilogram of the drug in 2012. A raid in neighboring Brandenburg state netted 3 kilograms last year.