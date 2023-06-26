Beijing residents experience multi-day record temperatures

For the first time ever, temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded for three days straight in Beijing.

On Thursday, the capital city of China recorded its second-hottest day in history at 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

As the heat wave strikes Beijing during China’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend, authorities are urging residents to limit their time outdoors.

The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit for a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue "red" alerts for extreme weather.

In China’s four-tier weather alert system, red indicates the most severe conditions, ones with potential health and safety hazards.

Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heat waves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels.

Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record Thursday, when temperatures soared to 106 F. It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.

The city experienced its all-time recorded high of 107 F on July 24, 1999.

Chinese meteorologists say the current heat wave was caused by warm air masses associated with high-pressure ridges in the atmosphere, compounded by thin cloud covers and long daylight hours around the summer solstice.

The hot weather has coincided with a three-day public holiday, the Dragon Boat Festival, devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers.

Beijing’s weather authorities urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors for long periods and take measures to shield from the sun.

Temperatures in the capital were expected to drop to around 93 F Monday before rising again later next week.