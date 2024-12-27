Azerbaijan Airlines blames deadly plane crash on 'external interference' as Russia speculation grows

Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended flights to eight additional Russian airports after a flight meant to carry passengers from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny, Russia crashed "due to physical and technical external interference," the airline has announced.

Reports suggest that a Russian anti-aircraft missile may have been responsible for the disaster.

The airline noted in a post on X that beginning Dec. 28, flights from Baku to eight Russian airports have been suspended. The announcement comes in addition to the prior suspension of flights between Baku and two other Russian airports.

"This decision, made in accordance with the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Authority, is based on the preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines due to physical and technical external interference and considers potential risks to flight safety. The suspension will remain in effect until the completion of the final investigation," the airline explained in the X post.

"It should be noted that on December 25, AZAL decided to suspend flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala," the post noted.

The airline had previously reported that there had been 62 passengers and five crew members aboard the flight. Reports indicate that there were only 29 survivors.

Preliminary results of Azerbaijan's probe into the fatal incident suggest the aircraft was struck by a Russian anti-aircraft missile, or shrapnel from such a missile, individuals briefed on the investigation noted, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Information and Press of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

A source familiar with Azerbaijan's probe told Reuters that preliminary results indicated the aircraft was hit by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system — electronic warfare systems paralyzed communications on the aircraft's approach to Grozny, the source stated, according to the outlet.

"No one claims that it was done on purpose. However, taking into account the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to confess to the shooting down of the Azerbaijani aircraft," the source noted, according to Reuters.