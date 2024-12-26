Russia downplays speculation over deadly Azerbaijan Airlines crash as report lays blame for downed plane

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people, was shot down by a Russian air defense system, Reuters reported Thursday.

The report cited four sources in Azerbaijan familiar with the investigation into the crash. One of the sources said preliminary results showed the plane was struck by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system, and its communications were paralyzed by electronic warfare systems on the approach into Grozny, Reuters reported.

"No one claims that it was done on purpose," the source told Reuters. "However, taking into account the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to confess to the shooting down of the Azerbaijani aircraft."

Officials in Russia and Kazakhstan have remained tight-lipped after the Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau with dozens of souls aboard.

RUSSIA BEING BLAMED FOR AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES PLANE THAT CRASHED HUNDREDS OF MILES OFF COURSE, KILLING DOZENS

A Ukrainian national security official has blamed Russian air defense fire for the deadly crash, which killed 38 people on Christmas Day.

The Embraer 190 passenger jet flying from Azerbaijan to Russia had 62 passengers and five crew on board, according to Kazakh authorities. It had flown hundreds of miles off its scheduled route to crash on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea. Twenty-nine people survived.

Video of the crash showed the plane descending rapidly before bursting into flames as it hit the seashore, and thick black smoke then rising, Reuters reported.

Officials did not immediately explain why the plane had crossed the sea, but the crash came shortly after drone strikes hit southern Russia. Drone activity has shut down airports in the area in the past and the nearest Russian airport on the plane's flight path was closed on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the cause of the crash is under investigation. He told reporters that "it would be wrong to make hypotheses before investigators make their verdict," the Associated Press reported.

Kazakhstan’s parliamentary Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev also warned against rushing to conclusions based on pictures of the plane’s fragments, describing the allegations of air defense fire as unfounded and "unethical."

Other officials in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have likewise declined to comment on the cause of the crash and pointed to the ongoing investigations for answers, according to the AP.

MORE THAN 30 DEAD IN BRAZIL BUS AND TRUCK COLLISION

Earlier, Ukrainian national security official Andriy Kovalenko blamed a "Russian air-defense system" for the crash in an X post on Wednesday.

"However, admitting this is inconvenient for everyone, so efforts will be made to cover it up, even the holes in the remaining parts of the aircraft," Kovalenko claimed.

Aviation-security firm Osprey Flight Solutions also said the flight was "likely shot down by a Russian military air-defense sytem," the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night.

"Video of the wreckage and the circumstances around the airspace security environment in southwest Russia indicates the possibility the aircraft was hit by some form of antiaircraft fire," Matt Borie, Osprey's chief intelligence officer, said in an interview.

MALAYSIA AGREES TO RESUME 'NO FIND, NO FEE' HUNT FOR FLIGHT MH370, 10 YEARS AFTER PLANE DISAPPEARED

Russia's aviation watchdog, meanwhile, said it was an emergency that may have been caused by a bird strike.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Azerbaijan observed a national day of mourning on Thursday for the 38 victims of the plane crash. National flags were lowered across the country, traffic stopped at noon and signals were sounded from ships and trains as the people observed a nationwide moment of silence, the AP reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will never forget the beloved people we lost in the crash of the ‘Embraer-190’ aircraft," Azerbaijan Airlines said in a statement Thursday. "This loss left a deep wound in the heart of an entire community. It reminds us to be more compassionate and connected to one another."

"May the souls of those who tragically lost their lives rest in peace, and may their memory live on forever."

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Elizabeth Pritchett, along with Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.