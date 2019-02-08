Avalanches kill 1, trap 11 people under snow in Kashmir

next Image 1 of 2

Officials say heavy snow has caused avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir that have trapped 11 people and killed one.

Top police officer S.P. Pani says rescue operations were being hampered on Friday for people trapped at a fire brigade station at southern Banihal area overnight. Trapped under the snow are six policemen, two firefighters and two prisoners.

Pani says the policemen had taken shelter in the station because it was historically untouched by avalanches in the mountainous area where avalanches and landslides are common.

A man died in southern Kokernag area from an avalanche that hit his home Thursday evening while his wife was still trapped under snow, police said.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan.