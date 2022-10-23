Australian men face charges after blinding e-scooter rider with projectile potato

Two Australian men were charged after allegedly launching potatoes at e-scooter riders, leaving one person blind in one eye.

Trent Phillip Green, 19, and Brandon John Nutu Micicoi, 20, both face multiple charges, including causing grievous bodily harm, news.com.au reported.

The alleged attack happened in the city of Trigg in Perth at about 9.30 a.m. on May 20. The potatoes were allegedly fired or thrown at people from a passing car.

According to the police, a 28-year-old man sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured arm and facial injuries, which required surgery to remove his eye.

Green and Micicoi both appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday. Neither of them entered a plea, according to the outlet.

The two men were arrested last week following a police investigation that included an appeal to the public for information.

Inspector Brett Baddock said police determined the "dangerous act" was planned but not targeted toward any specific person.

"It would appear those involved thought it would be fun to use potatoes as projectiles aimed at people minding their own business and enjoying our coastal strip," Baddock said, according to news.com.au.

"This so-called fun has ended in tragedy, with the victim losing one eye," he continued.

On top of the grievous bodily harm charge, Green is facing one count of acts likely to endanger the life, health or safety of any person, as well as one count of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Micicoi, meanwhile, was also charged with one count of acts likely to endanger the life, health or safety of any person, as well as three counts of common assault.

The case will be back in court next month.