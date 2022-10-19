Expand / Collapse search
Australia
Published

Knife-wielding man fights off crocodile that had his friend's head in a vise-grip: report

Crocodile attacked fishing vessel near Horizontal Falls in Kimberly region of Western Australia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A quick-thinking man used a knife to fight off a crocodile in Australia on Monday after the predator lunged at his boat and locked its jaws around his friend’s head, according to a report.

The two men were crabbing aboard a fishing vessel near Horizontal Falls in the Kimberly region of Western Australia when the crocodile attacked, a tour operator for Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures told Australian news outlet 7News.

Officials said it is believed the reptile launched itself at one man and bit his head before the other man intervened.

A man who says his son was involved in the incident said that the croc lunged and "grabbed one of them by the head" while the other "grabbed a knife and stabbed this croc," the outlet reported.

File - A crocodile launched itself at a fishing vessel and bit a man on the head before the man's friend fought the predator off with a knife, according to a local report.

File - A crocodile launched itself at a fishing vessel and bit a man on the head before the man's friend fought the predator off with a knife, according to a local report. (iStock)

Both men were flown to Broome Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their current conditions were not immediately known.

Following the attack, wildlife officials warned the public of a saltwater crocodile that was following and launching itself at small vessels near the Cyclone Creek area in Talbot Bay, the report said.

The spokesperson advised boaters to immediately move away from the crocodile and maintain a safe distance.