Knife-wielding man fights off crocodile that had his friend's head in a vise-grip: report

A quick-thinking man used a knife to fight off a crocodile in Australia on Monday after the predator lunged at his boat and locked its jaws around his friend’s head, according to a report.

The two men were crabbing aboard a fishing vessel near Horizontal Falls in the Kimberly region of Western Australia when the crocodile attacked, a tour operator for Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures told Australian news outlet 7News.

Officials said it is believed the reptile launched itself at one man and bit his head before the other man intervened.

A man who says his son was involved in the incident said that the croc lunged and "grabbed one of them by the head" while the other "grabbed a knife and stabbed this croc," the outlet reported.

Both men were flown to Broome Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their current conditions were not immediately known.

Following the attack, wildlife officials warned the public of a saltwater crocodile that was following and launching itself at small vessels near the Cyclone Creek area in Talbot Bay, the report said.

The spokesperson advised boaters to immediately move away from the crocodile and maintain a safe distance.