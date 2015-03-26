Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update December 9, 2015

Associate Says Pakistan's President Had 'Mini-Stroke'

By | Associated Press
November 29, 2010: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari at a banquet in Guangzhou, China.

November 29, 2010: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari at a banquet in Guangzhou, China. (AP)

ISLAMABAD – A close associate of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari says the leader suffered a "mini-stroke," which prompted his hospitalization in Dubai.

The associate said on Tuesday the diagnosis had been made by the president's two physicians. The associate spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information.

A "mini-stroke" is medically known as a transient ischemic attack. It occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is briefly interrupted, causing symptoms similar to a stroke but not as long-lasting.

Zardari's trip to Dubai last week has led to speculation -- denied by the government -- that he is losing his grip on power.

The associate said Zardari will stay under observation in Dubai for around two weeks before returning home.