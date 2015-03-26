Associate Says Pakistan's President Had 'Mini-Stroke'

A close associate of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari says the leader suffered a "mini-stroke," which prompted his hospitalization in Dubai.

The associate said on Tuesday the diagnosis had been made by the president's two physicians. The associate spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information.

A "mini-stroke" is medically known as a transient ischemic attack. It occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is briefly interrupted, causing symptoms similar to a stroke but not as long-lasting.

Zardari's trip to Dubai last week has led to speculation -- denied by the government -- that he is losing his grip on power.

The associate said Zardari will stay under observation in Dubai for around two weeks before returning home.