Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Andrew Tate detention in Romania extended 30 days by judge

Social media personality Andrew Tate charged with being part of organized crime group, human trafficking and rape

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A judge in Romania granted a request to extend by another 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who was detained in the country on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday.

LIBERALS TRASH KYRSTEN SINEMA'S OUTFIT AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: 'WHY IS SHE DRESSED LIKE A SHEEP?'

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29, in Bucharest, Romania’s capital. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women were arrested and held in the same case.

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Observator Antena 1 via AP)

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors requested the second 30-day extension Thursday to keep all four in detention while the investigation continued. A judge approved the request Friday, she said.

'SALT BAE' BANNED FROM US OPEN CUP FINAL AMID WORLD CUP FIASCO; FIFA LAUNCHES AN INVESTIGATION

The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week in a Bucharest court that upheld a judge’s Dec. 30 ruling to extend their arrests from 24 hours to 30 days.

The Tates are likely to appeal Friday’s extension.

US Embassy General Consul in Romania, John Gimbel, center left, exits a police detention center in downtown Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

US Embassy General Consul in Romania, John Gimbel, center left, exits a police detention center in downtown Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A post on Andrew Tate's Twitter account Thursday read: "I’m in detention as they 'look' for evidence. Evidence they will never find because we are not guilty. They have and will continue to ignore and throw away any and all testimony or hard evidence (that) we are innocent."

"My case isn’t about the truth. This is about Politics," the post read.

WATCH: SCOTTISH SEASIDE TOWN VISITORS FIND THE 'SCARIEST ROAD IN THE WORLD'

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest last week and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 29, 2022.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 29, 2022. (Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS)

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the Tates and the two women were arrested in December, DIICOT said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in recorded pornographic acts.