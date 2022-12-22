WATCH: Scottish seaside town visitors find the 'scariest road in the world'

A couple driving along the coast of Scotland found themselves barreling along what they determined to be the most dangerous road in the world.

Wendy Farrar and her husband Stephen, from the U.K., drove down the seaside road in Gardenstown, Scotland, which faces onto the North Sea and lies between the United Kingdom, Denmark and Norway. The couple had booked a holiday cottage at the end of October and had to drive on a road that ran right along a small cliff overlooking the sea – so close that waves could crash upon it.

The road itself was also very narrow, with just enough space for the car to pass. Farrar told Scotland’s The Daily Record that the drive was "the scariest drive ever" and "not for the faint-hearted."

Farrar’s husband drove along the road before telling her that the crashing waves had gotten water into the car while he inched along to avoid slipping over the edge. The drop appeared to go some 10 feet and then into the water.

"It was a really steep driveway down into the fishing port," Farrar said. "As you go round, you drive round a tiny little harbor which is beautiful then we saw the road we had to go round."

"We thought 'oh my god, that's quite a drop'," she continued. "It was amazing. We said it's probably the best place we'd ever stayed."

The couple opted to park down by the harbor and walk up to the cottage for the rest of their stay, but later on saw a truck drive past their cottage, finding it unbelievable the driver could regularly make such a trip.

In another video taken Feb. 1, Brian James Reid and his wife drive along the same seaside road with waves washing across it as cars drive past. Reid is more confident than Farrar's husband had been, and he plows right through the wave as his wife yells at him to "stop" and he just laughs.

Reid said that he had "booked a holiday let [rental] in Gardenstown, but did not realize that the access was dependent on such a narrow, dangerous road."