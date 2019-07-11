US scientist was suffocated in Greece, body found covered with burlap in Nazi-era bunker

An American scientist who went missing last week in Greece before she was found dead in an abandoned World War II bunker was suffocated, authorities said Wednesday as new details were revealed about where her body was discovered.

Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was last seen on July 2 near the port of Chania on the Greek island of Crete. Colleagues at the conference had told authorities they believed she had gone for a run in the area.

Greek police discovered her body Monday in a manmade cave that was used as a bunker during the Nazi occupation of Crete, located about 6 miles from where Eaton was last seen.

On Wednesday, a state coroner Antonis Papadomanolakis said that Eaton died as a result of a "criminal act."

Local police told the Greek Reporter that an examination of Eaton's body determined she died as a result of suffocation.

"What is definite is that we are talking about homicide. Also, there was no sign of death by gun," an unidentified official in the medical examiner's office told the news outlet.

The 59-year-old's body was discovered in a cave in a rural area near Chania, located on the westernmost side of Crete. Fire service rescue team leader Nikolaos Papaleonidas said the recovery came after an "extensive search effort," and the bunker was located about 330 feet from a nearby road, according to Sky News.

Eaton's body was located about 200 feet from the entrance to the bunker, "bruised" and covered in burlap, according to the Greek Reporter.

Papadomanolakis told the AP he believed the woman died around the time she was last seen, on July 2.

Officials are not yet sure if the crime was committed at the scene, or if the 59-year-old was killed elsewhere and disposed of in the cave, Greek news outlet Ekathimerini reported.

Eaton, who worked at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, had been attending a conference in Crete. The institute called her death a "tragic demise."

Authorities had launched a major search for Eaton in rural areas near Chania, helped by members of her family and fire service rescuers from Athens.

According to a Facebook page set up by her family to raise awareness of her disappearance, some 70 others who were at the conference joined in with the search. Eaton, originally from Oakland, California, was the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman and the mother of two sons, Max and Luke, according to the institute. Hyman and his sons traveled to Crete upon news of her disappearance.

In a statement posted to the page, the scientist's niece said she was "forever grateful for the support we’ve received from this global community of caring people over the last week."

"We cannot comment on anything at this time, but I will post a message here when the time is appropriate," Callie Broaddus said.

