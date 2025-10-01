3 alleged Hamas members accused of plotting against Jewish institutions in Germany

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

German authorities arrested three alleged Hamas members on suspicion of plotting attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany, officials told The Associated Press.

Two of the suspects arrested on Wednesday are German citizens. The federal prosecutor’s office described the third as being born in Lebanon.

They were only named as Abed Al G., Wael F. M. and Ahmad I., in accordance with German privacy rules. The trio is set to appear in court on Thursday.

"In the course of today's arrests, various weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and several pistols, as well as a considerable amount of ammunition, were found," federal prosecutors said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

GERMAN OFFICIALS CONDEMN STORE OWNER WHO DECLARED JEWS BANNED FROM ENTRY TO PROTEST ISRAEL

A security source told Reuters the three were in their 30s or 40s.

Germany is one of Israel's strongest allies due to the legacy of the Holocaust and security is tight at synagogues and other Jewish institutions. It did not join France, Britain and several other countries last month in defying Israel's wishes and recognizing Palestinian statehood.

HUNDREDS OF ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTORS ARRESTED IN LONDON FOR SUPPORTING GROUP BANNED UNDER TERRORISM LAW

Hamas has not yet responded to a 20-point plan for Gaza by U.S. President Donald Trump, which includes disarmament of the militant group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, four Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe went on trial in Berlin in what prosecutors described as the first court case against militants of the Palestinian group in Germany.



The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.