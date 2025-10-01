Expand / Collapse search
World

3 alleged Hamas members accused of plotting against Jewish institutions in Germany

Two German citizens and Lebanon-born suspect arrested Wednesday on terrorism charges

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
German authorities arrested three alleged Hamas members on suspicion of plotting attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany, officials told The Associated Press.

Two of the suspects arrested on Wednesday are German citizens. The federal prosecutor’s office described the third as being born in Lebanon.

They were only named as Abed Al G., Wael F. M. and Ahmad I., in accordance with German privacy rules. The trio is set to appear in court on Thursday. 

"In the course of today's arrests, various weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and several pistols, as well as a considerable amount of ammunition, were found," federal prosecutors said in a statement obtained by Reuters. 

hamas fighters in gaza on feb. 8, 2025

Hamas terrorists stand in formation as Palestinians gather on a street to watch the handover of three Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A security source told Reuters the three were in their 30s or 40s.

Germany is one of Israel's strongest allies due to the legacy of the Holocaust and security is tight at synagogues and other Jewish institutions. It did not join France, Britain and several other countries last month in defying Israel's wishes and recognizing Palestinian statehood.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Berlin

Police officers speak to a pro-Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against Israel to mark the 77th anniversary of the "Nakba", or catastrophe, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2025. (Lisi Niesner)

Hamas has not yet responded to a 20-point plan for Gaza by U.S. President Donald Trump, which includes disarmament of the militant group.

Palestinians watch smoke billowing during Israeli strikes

Palestinians watch smoke billowing during Israeli strikes upon arrival on a coastal path northwest of Nuseirat refugee camp as they are displaced southward from Wadi Gaza following an Israeli announcement of closing Al-Rashid road towards the north of the besieged Gaza Strip on October 1, 2025.  (BASHAR TALEB/AFP)

In February, four Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe went on trial in Berlin in what prosecutors described as the first court case against militants of the Palestinian group in Germany.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

