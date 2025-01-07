Afghans land in the Philippines for visa processing ahead of resettlement in US

A group of Afghan nationals landed in the Philippines on Monday for the processing of special immigrant visas for their resettlement in the U.S.

Their arrival comes as part of an agreement between the Filipino and U.S. governments.

The Philippines agreed in July to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for a limited number of Afghan nationals seeking to make America their new home.

Afghan nationals who landed in the Philippines on Monday were given entry visas, according to Teresita Daza, a spokesperson for the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.

Daza said the Afghan nationals had completed extensive security vetting and undergone full medical screenings before they arrived. She also said the U.S. government is covering the costs of their stay in the Philippines, including food, housing, security, medical and transportation expenses.

It is unclear how many Afghan nationals arrived in the Philippines or how long the visa processing will take, but the Philippines' rules state that visa applicants cannot stay for longer than 59 days.

A senior Filipino official said last year that only 150 to 300 applicants would be accommodated in the Philippines under the "one-time" deal with the U.S. government.

The Afghan nationals seeking to resettle in America primarily worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan or were considered eligible for U.S. special immigrant visas but were left behind during the chaotic withdrawal of troops and civilians from the country in 2021, which resulted in the Taliban taking back control of the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken first made the request for the Philippines to host the processing center to his Filipino counterpart in 2022. President Biden later discussed the request with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he visited the U.S. last year.

Marcos Jr. has renewed relations with the U.S. since coasting to a presidential election win two years ago. Nearly a year ago, he allowed the American military to expand its presence under a 2014 defense agreement, a move that upset Chinese officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.