Blinken says he has 'no apologies' for ending America's 'longest war in Afghanistan'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he wouldn't make any apologies for ending the war in Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead and the Taliban in charge, during an interview with The New York Times ahead of the Biden administration's exit.

"I’m not at all sure that the election turned on any one or even a collection of foreign-policy issues. Most elections don’t. But leaving that aside: Americans don’t want us in conflict. They don’t want us in war. We went through 20 years where we had hundreds of thousands of Americans deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. People were tired of that, understandably. Well, when President Biden was vice president, he presided over the end of our engagement in Iraq. As president, he ended the longest war in our history, Afghanistan," he said, responding to a question about the election.

The New York Times spoke to Blinken ahead of his exit from the White House and said that Americans were skeptical of Biden's foreign policy early on due to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left more than a dozen American service members dead and led to the Taliban retaking control. The interviewer asked how the Afghanistan "failure" damaged America's credibility.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR ‘CHAOS’ IN AFGHANISTAN, SAYS IT IS ‘VIGILANT’ ON TERROR THREAT

"First, I make no apologies for ending America’s longest war. This, I think, is a signal achievement of the president’s. The fact that we will not have another generation of Americans fighting and dying in Afghanistan, that’s an important achievement in and of itself," Blinken responded.

The Times pushed back, noting that the Taliban has made it much harder for women in the country.

The interviewer said, "In every possible way, the manner in which this was done and the state in which Afghanistan has been left could not have been what the United States desired."

"There was never going to be an easy way to extricate ourselves from 20 years of war. I think the question was what we were going to do moving forward from the withdrawal. We also had to learn lessons from Afghanistan itself," Blinken added.

The Biden administration was hit with pushback after the chaotic withdrawal. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan even reportedly offered to resign over the decision, according to The Washington Post's David Ignatius.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Sullivan also reportedly had concerns about the exit, but ultimately said it would have been challenging no matter what they did.

"You cannot end a war like Afghanistan, where you’ve built up dependencies and pathologies, without the end being complex and challenging," Sullivan told the Post columnist. "The choice was: Leave, and it would not be easy, or stay forever."

He added that "leaving Kabul freed the [United States] to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in ways that might have been impossible if we had stayed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ignatius reported that the Afghanistan withdrawal "broke the early comity" of the Biden administration's national security team, and created a riff between Sullivan and Blinken.