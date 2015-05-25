A look at earlier cases of Islamist terrorism in Denmark

Denmark has been in the cross-hairs of Islamic terrorists since the 2005 publication by newspaper Jyllands-Posten of 12 caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad that triggered riots in many Muslim countries. Yet, this weekend's attack in Copenhagen was the first fatal terrorism attack in the Scandinavian country in 30 years.

Here's a look at previous foiled plots and major Islamist terrorism cases related to Denmark:

2012

— Three men were arrested in Copenhagen on suspicion of plotting a terror attack after police found them with automatic weapons and ammunition.

2010

— Four Swedish residents were arrested in Copenhagen for planning a shooting spree against Jyllands-Posten's Copenhagen office.

— Chechen-born Lors Doukayev was lightly wounded when preparing a letter bomb that exploded in a Copenhagen hotel. Doukayev, a resident of Belgium, was suspected of assembling the device, which is believed to have been intended for Jyllands-Posten. No one else was injured.

— Three people were arrested in neighboring Norway, suspected of planning an alleged al-Qaida attack against Jyllands-Posten directly, or against people in Denmark because of the cartoons.

— A Somali man broke into the home of one of the prophet cartoonists, Kurt Westergaard, with an ax. The artist escaped unharmed by locking himself inside a panic room.

2008

— The Danish Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, was targeted by a car bomb that killed six people outside the mission.

2007

— Two men were arrested in an anti-terror operation after Danish agents filmed them conducting a small test blast with triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, which was used by the suicide bombers who killed 52 London commuters. Authorities believe they were preparing a terrorist attack.

— Eight men, described as Islamic militants linked to leading al-Qaida figures, were arrested in Copenhagen suspected of preparing explosives for a terrorist attack in Denmark or abroad. Only two were charged for acquiring bomb-making material and conducting a test explosion using TATP. The six others were freed.

2006

— Seven men were arrested in Odense, central Denmark, when preparing explosives for an alleged bomb plot. Only four of the men were charged, of which three were found guilty by courts. Police said they found bomb-making manuals and a bottle of TATP.

2005

— Four men were arrested in suburban Copenhagen for taking part in a botched terrorism plot to blow up an unidentified target in Europe. The four were suspected of being linked to two men, who were arrested in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo. The attack was aimed at forcing foreign troops to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan.

1985

— A 27-year-old Algerian tourist was killed when a bomb exploded outside the Copenhagen office of the North West Orient airline company. On the same day another bomb exploded at the entrance to the Copenhagen synagogue, but there were no casualties there.