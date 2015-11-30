3 men arrested in killing of Venezuela opposition leader ahead of key elections

Venezuelan officials have arrested three men in connection with the assassination of an opposition leader.

Luis Diaz was killed last week while campaigning against the government ahead of hotly contested Dec. 6 congressional elections.

On Monday, the public prosecutor's office announced that three men in their twenties had been arrested in connection with the murder in the central state of Guarico.

The killing has drawn international condemnation, and led to opposition accusations that the country's socialist government is endorsing political hits. Ruling party officials deny this and say Diaz was killed as part of a dispute between gangs.